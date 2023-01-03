Norman Animal Welfare Shelter

Cowboy, 3, pet ID 24657, is one pet of the week at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave. He is a male, neutered chocolate labrador retriever that weighs 65 pounds.

Flash, 2, pet ID 24950, is another pet of the week at the shelter. He is a male, neutered Labrador retriever with cream coloring, weighing 59 pounds.

Both dogs are available at the shelter during its regular hours of operation.

