Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Cowboy, 3, pet ID 24657, is one pet of the week at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave. He is a male, neutered chocolate labrador retriever that weighs 65 pounds.
Flash, 2, pet ID 24950, is another pet of the week at the shelter. He is a male, neutered Labrador retriever with cream coloring, weighing 59 pounds.
Both dogs are available at the shelter during its regular hours of operation.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.