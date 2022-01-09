Holiday season helps smash revenue records
OKLAHOMA CITY — A strong holiday shopping season helped push Gross Receipts to the Treasury to record highs for December and the calendar year, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced.
December gross receipts of $1.4 billion and 12-month receipts of $15.2 billion set new all-time highs. Compared to a year ago, December collections jumped 22 percent and revenues during 2021 expanded by more than 15 percent.
Treasurer McDaniel said the revenue report shows Oklahoma’s economy is in very good condition.
During December, combined sales and use taxes were up by 19.9 percent compared to December 2020. Total individual and corporate income tax receipts grew by 11.8 percent, and motor vehicle collections were up by 9.9 percent.
The gross production tax on oil and natural gas continued its strong growth, finishing 154.1 percent higher than in December 2020.
Calendar year 2021 collections are almost $2 billion higher than during 2020 with all four major revenue streams showing expansion ranging from 84.2 percent in gross production receipts to 9.4 percent in combined income taxes.
Laredo Petroleum schedules earnings release
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. will report fourth-quarter financial and operating results after the market closes Feb. 22 and will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 23 to discuss the results.
To participate on the call, dial 877-930-8286 (international dial-in 253-336-8309), using conference code 3342479, or listen to the call via laredopetro.com, under the tab for “Investor Relations.” A telephonic replay will be available about two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, then using the conference code.
Devon Energy schedules conference callOKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced it will report fourth-quarter and full-year results Feb. 15, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The earnings release and presentation will be available at devonenergy.com.
The company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Feb. 16, which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors.
A webcast link to the conference call will be provided at devonenergy.com. A replay will be available following the call.
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin.
Jasco expands Enbrighten product line
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jasco announced a major expansion for its Enbrighten Wi-Fi smart home product line.
The ecosystem has now grown to include in-wall switches, bulbs, color changing lighting and power products like extension cords and surge protectors.
Each product can be used to control anything from indoor and outdoor lights to household appliances through smartphone and Amazon Alexa or Google Home voice assistants.
Users can automate schedules to have maximum control over their homes. The app is projected to surpass half a million downloads this month.
With one of the fastest growing smart home lines in the market today, the innovative products give homeowners maximum control, both inside and out, with the following products available:
Jasco’s Enbrighten Wi-Fi products are available online at enbrightenwifi.com. Select products also are available nationwide at retail stores like Lowe’s and Wal-Mart.
When making an Enbrighten purchase through the website, 50% of net proceeds are donated to charities that help humanitarian causes that change and save lives around the world.
AAON announces exec leadership appointments
TULSA — AAON Inc. announced that its Board of Directors elected Gene Stewart as executive vice president, effective now.
In addition, the board of directors of the subsidiary AAON Coil Products Inc. has elected Doug Wichman as executive vice president, also effective now.
Stewart has served as president of AAON Coil Products, based in Longview, Texas, from April 2020 until December, 2021. Stewart previously served as president of North Texas Farm & Garden in Lewisville, Texas, and as aftermarket business leader in parts and warranty service for AAON.
He has a BA in management and marketing from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Wichman has been with the company since 2013. He most recently served as AAON’s director of manufacturing in Tulsa and previously was plant manager from 2017 to 2018 and manufacturing engineer from 2013 to 2017.
He earned his BA in mechanical engineering from Montana Tech and an MBA from the University of Montana.
BOK Financial Corp. announces earnings call
TULSA — BOK Financial Corp. announced that financial results for the fourth quarter will be released before the market opens Jan. 19. The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. that morning to discuss the financial results with investors.
The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s investor relations website. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 toll free, or 201-689-8471.
A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call’s conclusion on the company’s investor relations website or by dialing 844-512-2921 and referencing replay PIN 13725961.
