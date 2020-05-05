The State Department of Health reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths — including one in Cleveland County — on Tuesday as the state's case total rose to 4,127.
Oklahoma's state COVID-19 case total is up 83 cases from Monday's 4,044 cases. The state's COVID-19-related death count now stands at 247.
Of the nine additional deaths reported Tuesday, two occurred in the last 24 hours; the rest happened between April 26 and May 3. The deaths occurred in Cleveland, Oklahoma, Tulsa, Delaware, Lincoln and Texas counties.
The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that as of Tuesday, Cleveland County is up to 439 cases, 345 of them recovered.
The dashboard showed Tuesday that there have now been 30 COVID-19-related deaths in Cleveland County. However, the dashboard seemingly never updated to reflect a Cleveland County death reported by the state Saturday, an addition that would raise the county's death toll to 31. The Transcript has reached out to the OSDH to clarify whether there have been 30 or 31 deaths in the county.
Norman's case totals appear not to have been refreshed late Tuesday morning, and still show 215 total COVID-19 cases, 18 related deaths and 164 recovered cases in the city.
A weekly report from Oklahoma's state epidemiologist released Friday shows that in the week-long period from April 23-29, there were 579 new confirmed cases in Oklahoma. According to the report, that weekly new case number was down 8% from new cases in the week before that.
The report also shows that new Oklahoma deaths from April 23-29 were down 6% from the week before. The report does not reflect the days since April 29.
The state's most recent executive order report showed that as of Monday evening, Oklahoma labs had processed 79,892 COVID-19 tests, 75,290 of them negative.
As of last week, testing in Oklahoma is now open to anyone who wants a test (previously, tests were reserved for Oklahomans experiencing symptoms or exposed to the virus). State officials have also announced plans to test all residents and staff at Oklahoma nursing homes and longterm care facilities, and to deploy "Caring Vans" that will take testing to rural and urban areas throughout the state.
As of Monday evening, 102 of Oklahoma's then-238 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred at longterm care facilities or nursing homes, meaning about 43% of Oklahoma deaths have involved those facilities.
18 of those deaths have occurred at Cleveland County facilities, and 15 at Norman facilities. With 168 total cases in longterm care facilities or nursing homes, Cleveland County has the second-most longterm care facility-related cases of any county in the state.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 82 positive cases among residents and staff.
Monday's report also showed that 69.8% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services is also offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., is offering point of care tests, allowing them to have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.