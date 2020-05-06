The State Department of Health reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths — including one in Cleveland County — on Wednesday as the state’s case total rose to 4,201.
Oklahoma’s Wednesday COVID-19 case total is up 74 cases from Tuesday's 4,127 cases. According to the OSDH, 2,909 of Oklahoma's cases are recovered.
The state’s COVID-19-related death count now stands at 253.
Of the six additional deaths reported Wednesday, one occurred in the last 24 hours; the rest happened between May 2 and 4. The deaths included a Cleveland County woman 65 or older, a Creek County woman 65 or older and four Oklahoma County residents (three woman 65 or older and one man 50-64).
The OSDH’s COVID Data Dashboard had not been updated as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, so Wednesday numbers for counties and cities are not yet available. This story will be updated when the dashboard is updated.
As of the last reported numbers Tuesday, Cleveland County had 439 total COVID-19 cases, 345 of them recovered. The county has had 30 COVID-19-related deaths.
Norman’s Tuesday totals were at 215 total COVID-19 cases, 18 related deaths and 164 recovered cases in the city.
More COVID-19 news: Gov. Kevin Stitt's powers extended
Norman mayor amends order, city moves case to federal court
A weekly report from Oklahoma’s state epidemiologist released Friday shows that in the week-long period from April 23-29, there were 579 new confirmed cases in Oklahoma. According to the report, that weekly new case number was down 8% from new cases in the week before that.
The report also shows that new Oklahoma deaths from April 23-29 were down 6% from the week before. The report does not reflect the days since April 29.
The state’s most recent executive order report showed that as of Tuesday evening, Oklahoma labs had processed 83,401 COVID-19 tests, 78,689 of them negative.
As of last week, testing in Oklahoma is open to anyone who wants a test. State officials also have announced plans to test all residents and staff at Oklahoma nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and to deploy “Caring Vans” that will take testing to rural and urban areas throughout the state.
As of Tuesday evening, 108 of Oklahoma’s then-247 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred at long-term care facilities or nursing homes, meaning about 43% of Oklahoma deaths have involved those facilities.
19 of those deaths have occurred at Cleveland County facilities, and 15 at Norman facilities. With 168 total cases in long-term care facilities or nursing homes, Cleveland County has the second-most long-term care facility-related cases of any county in the state.
At Norman’s Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 82 positive cases among residents and staff.
Tuesday's executive order report also showed that 70.5% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one comorbidity, a chronic condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., is offering point-of-care tests, allowing them to have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a “COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System” through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents’ symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.