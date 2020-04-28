The State Department of Health reported one additional death in Cleveland County Tuesday as the state's COVID-19-related death total rose by 10.
Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death total now stands at 207, according to the OSDH.
The state case total is at 3,410, up from 3,280 Monday. The state's case totals reflect both confirmed and probable cases in accordance with to CDC guidelines.
The additional Cleveland County death does not appear to have been in Norman, where the COVID-19-related death count has stood at 18 for six days now. 28 Cleveland County residents have now died in relation to the virus.
It is unclear when the additional Cleveland County death occurred, since the OSDH noted that the 10 additional Oklahoma deaths reported Tuesday all happened between April 22 and 26, but offered no further details.
The 10 deaths included a Cleveland County man, four Tulsa County residents, three Washington County residents, one Caddo County resident and a Delaware County resident.
Norman's case total rose from 206 to 210 Tuesday. 153 of those cases are recovered, meaning the patients involved are not hospitalized or dead, and are at least 14 days out from the onset of their illness.
Cleveland County has 410 total cases — up from 404 Monday — and 276 recoveries.
The OSDH released its first executive order report of the week Monday evening, showing that as of Monday, Oklahoma labs had processed 60,037 COVID-19 tests, 56,289 of them negative. Of Oklahoma's 3,410 total cases, 2260 are recovered.
While some cities have begun reopening some businesses under Gov. Kevin Stitt's phased plan to reopen the state, the City of Norman made clear last week that the local stay-at-home order is still in place until April 30, and that city leaders are making decisions based on health officials' guidance and local COVID-19 data.
The governor's guidelines are allowing Oklahoma municipalities to continue making their own decisions before May 1, when Stitt said he intends to implement the first official phase of the reopening plan statewide. Norman leaders have not yet announced what the city's reopening will look like.
Monday evening's executive order report shows that as of Monday, 79 of the state's then-197 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities, meaning 40% of the state's COVID-19 deaths had occurred in relation to those facilities.
17 of those deaths have been at Cleveland County facilities; that number has not changed since the April 24 executive order report, the most recent executive order report before Monday's.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 79 positive cases among residents and staff.
Friday's report also showed that 66.1% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The department will also offer a drive-thru testing site in Moore from 10 a.m .to 2 p.m. April 28 at 700 S Broadway Ave. (more information is available from the health department, reachable at 405-794-1591.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
According to the CDC, official COVID-19 symptoms can also include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, a sore throat, headache and a loss of taste or smell.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests last week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
