NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-19-related death in Norman, along with 42 new local cases, as Oklahoma recorded more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday.
The city has now recorded 64 total COVID-19-related deaths, 24 of them reported in the last month alone. Wednesday is the third day in a row Norman has recorded an additional death.
The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
With 42 new cases Wednesday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 5,091, with 4,325 reported recoveries. City councilors voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend Norman's mask mandate, which now runs till March 1, 2021.
Oklahoma reported 2,177 new cases in the state Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 142,334.
The state's seven-day case average reached another all-time high of 2,258 on Wednesday.
Despite significant community spread in Oklahoma, state officials have declined to implement a statewide mask mandate. State leaders said Tuesday that they expect the state to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in early December, and that early doses will be reserved for vulnerable Oklahomans and health care workers.
Tuesday evening's executive order report showed 1,248 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, another all-time high in Oklahoma.
The state reported 19 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,470.
With 133 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 9,806. Wednesday is the fourth day in the last week that Cleveland County has reported a new case number over 100.
The additional death reported in Norman Wednesday brings the county death toll to 114. The Health Department has reported 8,340 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 40 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,825. Moore has now reported 18 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
