The State Department of Health reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths — one of them in Norman — on Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma's COVID-19 death total to 170.
Of the six additional deaths reported Wednesday, only two occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday; the other four happened between April 5 and 20, according to the OSDH.
The additional Norman death was reported by the state as a death in Cleveland County, but state data shows that Norman's COVID-19-related death total rose from 16 to 17 on Wednesday. It is unclear what day that death — a man 65 or older — occurred.
The five other deaths reported Wednesday included a Caddo County woman 65 or older, a Cotton County woman 65 or older, a Rogers County man 65 or older, a Washington County man 65 or older and a Pittsburg County woman 65 or older.
The OSDH's Wednesday update also showed 2,894 positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, up from 2,807 Tuesday. According to the state's COVID Data Dashboard, 1,772 of those cases are now recovered, meaning the patients involved are "currently not hospitalized or deceased," and have gotten two weeks past the onset or report of their illness.
Wednesday's update shows that as of Tuesday, Oklahoma labs have processed 46,122 COVID-19 tests, 43,019 of them negative.
Wednesday's numbers also showed six new positive cases in Norman, which now has had 193 total COVID-19 cases. 129 of those cases are now recovered, up from 125 Tuesday.
There are 372 total confirmed cases in Cleveland County — up from 345 cases Tuesday — and 24 COVID-19 related deaths. 228 of those county cases are recovered, according to the OSDH.
The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard still shows that Norman, Oklahoma's third largest city, has the third most cases in the state and the second most deaths (behind Oklahoma City).
An executive order report reflecting Tuesday's data shows that as of Tuesday, 61 of the state's then-164 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities. 14 of those deaths have been at Cleveland County facilities.
As of Tuesday's report, Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman was still reporting 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 76 positive cases among residents and staff. At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, three residents have died, and at least 29 residents and staffers have tested positive.
Tuesday's report includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of Oklahoma's COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 66.5% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The state's "safer at home" order, which asks that all vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home, has been extended through May 6, and Oklahoma will start allowing some elective surgeries to resume this Friday.
“Our curve is flattening, and we are making great progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement last Wednesday. “What we do over the next two weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30, and we need to continue to practice physical distancing, washing our hands frequently and limiting trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.”
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests last week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
