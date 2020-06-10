NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Wednesday update showed another COVID-19-related death in Norman, where the COVID-19 death toll has now climbed to 23.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 case total grew by 117 cases with Wednesday's update, placing the state's cumulative case total at 7,480.
The Health Department reported 6,166 recoveries and 150 current hospitalizations Wednesday.
The state also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state death toll to 355. The two deaths, which include a Norman woman 65 or older, happened between June 4 and 8.
Cleveland County reported one new death Wednesday, bringing the county death toll to 40.
Wednesday's update showed no new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County, leaving the county's case total at 529, with 459 of those recovered, according to the Health Department.
With the additional death reported Wednesday, Norman's COVID-19-related death total now stands at 23. Before Tuesday of this week, Norman had not reported a new death since May 20.
It is still unclear whether the newest Norman death occurred in a nursing home; the state's nightly executive order report should offer more clarity on current nursing home numbers upon release Wednesday evening.
With no new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Norman's case total stands at 252. The Health Department has reported 222 recoveries in Norman.
The city is set to enter the third phase of its Healthier at Home reopening plan Friday, June 12.
After Norman reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the Tuesday evening executive order appeared to show that one of those deaths occurred in a local nursing home.
Grace Living Center's COVID-related death total rose from 10 to 11 in Tuesday's executive order report. The facility has also reported 84 total COVID-19 cases.
Norman nursing homes have now reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths. Tuesday's executive order report shows that 191 of the state's then-353 deaths are tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
