NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional COVID-19-related death in Norman Tuesday as local cases rose by 11.
The latest Norman death is one of three additional Cleveland County deaths and 17 additional Oklahoma deaths reported Tuesday. The new numbers bring the state's death toll to 682; further details about the 17 latest deaths are not available.
With 11 new cases Tuesday, Norman's cumulative COVID case total is now at 1,570. The latest death brings the city's death toll to 32, while the state has now reported 1,410 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County has now recorded 61 COVID-related deaths. The county reported 31 new cases Tuesday, bringing its case total to 3,246. The state has reported 2,843 recoveries in the county.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is at 49,326 after the state reported 615 new cases Tuesday. The state's seven-day new case average went down again on Tuesday.
As of Monday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma had 568 suspected and confirmed hospitalizations. The number is up over 506 hospitalizations at the end of last week.
Monday evening's report also showed 139 cumulative cases, 114 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.