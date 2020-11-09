NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death and 138 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Monday as Oklahoma again reported more than 2,000 new cases statewide.
The city has now recorded 62 COVID-19-related deaths, 22 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 5,018, with 4,234 recoveries.
Oklahoma reported its second-largest single-day case increase on Monday, with 2,197 new cases in the state. The update brings Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 138,455.
The state's seven-day case average is at 1,961 after the Health Department reported a massive new case load of 4,507 cases over the weekend.
An update on state hospitalization numbers will come Monday evening.
The state reported six additional deaths on Monday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,444. Oklahoma has reported 90 deaths in the last week alone.
With 214 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 9,598. Cleveland County and Norman reported their highest-ever new case numbers on Saturday, and their second-highest new cases numbers on Monday.
The additional death reported in Norman Monday brings the county death toll to 112. The Health Department has reported 8,182 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 43 new cases Monday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,766. Moore has now reported 18 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS will update school-specific case and quarantine numbers Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
