The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death in Norman Tuesday, marking the fourth death reported in the city in the last week.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,499. The state has now reported 40 deaths and 3,059 recoveries in Norman.
Oklahoma reported 1,364 new cases statewide Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 93,346. After dropping for a few days, the state's seven-day case average ticked back up to 1,018 Tuesday.
After two days of relatively low new case numbers at the beginning of this week, Tuesday's statewide new case number is one of the highest Oklahoma has ever reported.
Monday evening's state executive order report showed 699 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, the highest the state has ever recorded.
Oklahoma reported 11 additional deaths Tuesday, including the death in Norman and two more in Cleveland County. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,066; none of the latest deaths were identified in the last 24 hours.
With 52 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,587. The county has now recorded 78 COVID-related deaths and 5,661 recoveries.
The county has reported eight additional deaths in the last week alone.
Cleveland County is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS is in the process of phasing back in in-person instruction after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning.
The district's latest report on cases and quarantine/isolations in NPS schools is available on its site.
Moore reported 10 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,141. Moore has now recorded 14 COVID-related deaths and 957 recoveries.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
