NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-19-related death and 31 new virus cases in Norman Tuesday.
The city has now recorded 63 COVID-19-related deaths, 23 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 5,049, with 4,276 recoveries.
Oklahoma reported 1,702 new cases in the state Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 140,157.
The state's seven-day case average reached 2,137 on Tuesday. Despite significant community spread in Oklahoma, state officials have so far declined to implement a statewide mask mandate.
An update on Monday evening showed 1,102 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, an all-time high in Oklahoma.
The state reported seven additional deaths Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,451.
With 75 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 9,673. The additional death reported in Norman Monday brings the county death toll to 113. The Health Department has reported 8,258 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 19 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,785. Moore has now reported 18 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
