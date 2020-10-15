NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death in Norman Thursday.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,844. The state has now reported 42 deaths and 3,372 recoveries in Norman.
The latest death is the seventh reported in Norman in the last three weeks.
Oklahoma reported 1,221 new cases statewide Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 103,836. The state's seven-day case average ticked up slightly to 1,181 on Thursday.
Oklahoma reported another record-breaking confirmed and suspected hospitalization number in Wednesday evening's executive order report, with 781 hospitalizations statewide. The state is reporting an 8.2% positivity rate, up over the 8.1% rate Oklahoma was reporting for three weeks straight prior to this Tuesday.
Oklahoma reported 11 additional deaths Thursday, including the death in Norman. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,143.
With 68 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 7,337. The county has now recorded 85 COVID-related deaths and 6,366 recoveries.
Cleveland County is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The map will be updated Friday morning.
Moore reported 12 new cases Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,294. Moore has recorded 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,101 recoveries.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
