NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-19-related death in Norman — one of 10 additional deaths recorded statewide — as local cases rose by 39 Thursday.
With 746 new cases statewide, Thursday's update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 50,669. The state has reported 42,695 recoveries.
The state's seven-day new case average is back up slightly Thursday after trending down the last few days. The state reported a 7.3% positive rate out of all recorded COVID-19 tests in its Wednesday executive order report.
With 39 new cases Thursday, Norman's three-day rolling new case average rose again, reaching a level last seen more than two weeks ago. The city has now recorded 33 COVID-related deaths, 10 of which were identified in the last month alone.
The Department of Health has now reported cumulative COVID-19 cases and 1,446 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 63 new cases Thursday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,399. The death in Norman is the only Cleveland County death recorded Thursday, bringing the county death toll to 62.
The state has reported 2,925 recoveries in the county.
As of Thursday, the county is still in the yellow alert zone of the Health Department's color-coded risk system. The state releases an updated color-coded alert map every Friday.
The state reported 10 additional deaths Thursday, one of which was identified in the last 24 hours. The report brings Oklahoma's death toll to 709.
As of Wednesday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma had 564 suspected and confirmed hospitalizations, down slightly from Tuesday's 566 hospitalizations.
Wednesday evening's report also showed 140 cumulative cases, 114 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.