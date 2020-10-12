NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death in Norman Monday as the state's cumulative case number topped 100,000.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,739. The state has now reported 41 deaths and 3,252 recoveries in Norman.
None of the five deaths reported in the city in the last two weeks have been connected to local longterm care facilities or nursing homes.
Oklahoma reported 797 new cases statewide Monday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 100,184. The state's seven-day case average ticked up again to 1,171 on Monday.
The new case numbers from Sunday and Monday this week are notably lower than the record-breaking new case numbers the state reported at the end of last week, but are in line with the lag in case reporting Oklahoma often sees on Sundays and Mondays.
The state will update hospitalization numbers in Monday evening's executive order report, the first of the week. Oklahoma reported multiple record-breaking days of confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide last week.
Oklahoma reported six additional deaths Monday, including the death in Norman. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,104; one of the latest deaths was identified in the last 24 hours.
With 77 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 7,077. The county has now recorded 83 COVID-related deaths and 6,079 recoveries.
The county has reported 13 additional deaths in the last two weeks.
Cleveland County is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The district's latest report on cases and quarantine/isolations in NPS schools will be out Monday afternoon.
Moore reported 23 new cases Monday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,245. Moore has now recorded 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,044 recoveries.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.