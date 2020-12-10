The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional COVID-19-related death and 80 new cases in Norman Thursday.
The city has now recorded 77 COVID-19-related deaths, 14 of them reported in the last month alone.
Because the health department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur, it’s unclear when the latest death happened. Thursday's death is the third reported in Norman since Sunday.
With 80 new cases in the city Thursday, Norman’s cumulative case total is at 7,596, with 6,608 recoveries.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,460 new cases in the state Thursday, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 225,453. More than 21,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
After resuming its steady climb upward late last week, the state’s seven-day case average rose again Thursday, reaching 3,057.
Wednesday night’s executive order report showed a slight dip in hospitalizations since Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday, Oklahoma had 1,709 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, down from 1,745 hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state reported 35 additional deaths Thursday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 1,980.
County numbers
With 180 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 14,863. The county has reported more than 1,400 of those total cases in the last week alone.
The additional death in Norman brings the county death toll to 135. The health department has reported 12,810 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 39 new cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,164. Moore has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers on its site Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
