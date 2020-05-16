The State Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths — one of them in Cleveland County — on Saturday as the state's case total rose by more than 150.
Oklahoma now has 5,237 COVID-19 cases, up from 5,086 on Friday. The 151 case jump is the largest single-day case increase the state has seen since April 9.
A Friday report from the interim state epidemiologist showed that new cases over the week of May 8-14 were down 11.2% over the week before, and new deaths were down 36.8% from the week before. The trend in state cases is visible on the state's COVID Data Dashboard.
The three deaths reported Saturday were in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Caddo counties. All occurred between April 30 and May 13, according to the OSDH, which did not provide any more specific times of death.
288 Oklahomans have died in relation to COVID-19. As of Friday, Oklahoma has processed 123,954 COVID-19 tests, 117,807 of them negative.
The newest Cleveland County death does not appear to have been in Norman, where the COVID-19-related death toll has remained at 19 since May 6. The city saw four new reported cases Saturday, taking the Norman total from 219 to 223. 189 of those cases are recovered.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which entered the second part of its first phase Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Friday's state executive order report, at least 126 of Norman's total cases and 16 local deaths were in local nursing homes and longterm care facilities. 137 of the state's then-285 deaths involved those facilities, as of the Friday report.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and 5 deaths. At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases each. A state spokesperson confirmed Friday that state testing has been completed at both Brookhaven and Grace, though both facilities declined cleaning from the Oklahoma National Guard.
Saturday's report showed seven new cases in Cleveland County, where the case total now stands at 466. 398 of those cases are recovered, while 36 residents have now died in relation to COVID-19.
According to the Friday executive order report, 73% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease. The average age of death for those who died in connection with the virus is 75.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
