NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional COVID-19-related death and just one new case in Norman Tuesday.
The city has now recorded 76 COVID-19-related deaths, 15 of them reported in the last month alone.
Because the health department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur, it’s unclear when the latest death happened.
Tuesday's new case number in Norman is exceptionally low. The city has been reporting new case numbers in the high upper digits — and sometimes even in the triple digits — in recent weeks, making a report of one new case in the city extremely unusual. The Health Department has not yet responded to questions about Tuesday's new case count.
Norman’s cumulative case total is at 7,435, with 6,420 recoveries.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,297 new cases in the state Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 220,686. More than 21,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
After resuming its steady climb upward late last week, the state’s seven-day case average rose again Tuesday, reaching 3,029.
Monday night’s executive order report showed a slight dip in hospitalizations since the last update Friday evening. As of Monday, Oklahoma had 1,698 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, down from 1,721 hospitalizations Friday.
The state reported 11 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 1,922.
County numbers
With 131 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 14,559. The county has reported more than 1,400 of those total cases in the last week alone.
The additional death in Norman brings the county death toll to 133. The health department has reported 12,533 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 19 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,067. Moore has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers on its site Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website, portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
