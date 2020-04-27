The State Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths statewide in its Monday update.
The state's COVID-19-related death total now stands at 197, while the state case total is at 3,280. According to a Friday report from the state's interim epidemiologist, Oklahoma is now counting both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases (which fit a certain criteria outlined in the report).
The two deaths reported Monday occurred between April 24 and 25, as did the one death the state reported Sunday (the OSDH did not release any details on the death it reported on Sunday until Monday morning). The three deaths occurred in Tulsa, Wagoner and Carter counties, according to the OSDH.
The department's COVID Data Dashboard did appear to be updated Monday morning, though as of 11:50 a.m. Monday, numbers in Norman had not moved since Sunday morning. The dashboard still shows that there are 206 total COVID-19 cases, 18 virus-related deaths and 152 recovered cases in Norman.
The dashboard did reflect a change in Cleveland County's case total Monday morning as the total grew from 403 to 404 cases. 271 of those cases are currently recovered, and 27 Cleveland County residents have died in relation to the virus.
As of the OSDH's most recent executive order report Friday, Oklahoma labs had processed 53,338 COVID-19 tests, 49,891 of them negative. Because executive order reports are not submitted on the weekend, the next available report with updated information will be ready Tuesday.
According to the weekly report from Oklahoma's interim state epidemiologist released Friday, Oklahoma had 660 confirmed COVID-19 cases from April 17-23 — a 1.9% decrease from the week before — and 48 deaths, a 6% decrease from the week before.
While some cities have begun reopening some businesses under Gov. Kevin Stitt's phased plan to reopen the state, the City of Norman made clear last week that the local stay-at-home order is still in place until April 30, and that city leaders are making decisions based on health officials' guidance and local COVID-19 data.
The governor's guidelines are allowing Oklahoma municipalities to continue making their own decisions before May 1, when Stitt said he intends to implement the first official phase of the reopening plan statewide. Norman leaders have not yet announced what the city's reopening will look like.
Friday's executive order report shows that as of Friday, 73 of the state's then-188 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities. 17 of those deaths have been at Cleveland County facilities.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, an additional resident has died, bringing the facility's death total to five and case total to 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. As of Friday, Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman had reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 77 positive cases among residents and staff.
Friday's report also showed that 66.1% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The department will also offer a drive-thru testing site in Moore from 10 a.m .to 2 p.m. April 28 at 700 S Broadway Ave. (more information is available from the health department, reachable at 405-794-1591.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests last week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
