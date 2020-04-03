One more Cleveland County resident has died in relation to COVID-19 as the official county case total has risen by nine cases in the last day.
As of Friday morning, there are 130 positive COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19-related deaths in Cleveland County. A woman over the age of 65 was the latest Cleveland County resident to die in relation to the virus.
The State Department of Health's Friday update shows that there are now 988 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 879 cases Thursday morning.
Experts have noted that as long as Oklahoma lacks substantial testing capabilities, state totals are likely far higher than the department of health can confirm. Climbing state totals are likely due to a combination of more cases and more widespread testing, OU Medicine chief of infectious diseases Douglas Drevets said Monday.
As of Friday, 289 Oklahomans are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 38 Oklahomans have died.
The state reported four new deaths Friday morning, including the Cleveland County woman and three Tulsa County women over 65.
According to a Thursday OSDH report, five of the Oklahomans who have died in relation to the virus lived in long-term care or nursing facilities. At least two of those people were residents at Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman, the facility confirmed last week.
The report also notes that 62% of the people who have died in Oklahoma had a pre-existing chronic health condition — like diabetes, liver disease or heart disease — along with the virus.
The virus has now been confirmed in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The state announced Wednesday that testing capacities have increased, and that Oklahoma has received the supplies to test over 13,000 people. The state is now asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. Symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a public health emergency in Oklahoma, and ordered all Oklahoma lawmakers back to the Capitol come Monday to approve the declaration and temporarily grant him broader powers.
The governor this week extended a previous executive order to cover all Oklahoma counties, temporarily closing non-essential businesses throughout the state. The governor also extended his "safer at home" order, asking that vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home until April 30.
While some Oklahoma cities have imposed shelter-in-place or stay at home orders, Oklahoma is now one of 13 states that does not have an official statewide shelter-in-place order that applies to all residents.
According an OSDH update early in the week, Oklahoma has received more than half of its order of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
The order includes masks, gloves, gowns and face and eye protection that will go to hospitals with ICUs or with patients who have tested positive or are being tested for COVID-19. The state is also waiting on personal protective equipment orders from private suppliers.
The state already received 10,000 new testing kits last week, allowing Oklahoma to process tests in a shorter timeframe at one of three Oklahoma laboratories rather than relying on a private lab. The state also has started to set up mobile testing clinics.
Oklahoma has partnered with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma LLC to process tests and has authorized labs at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to start testing as soon as they are able.
Norman diagnostic test manufacturer IMMY announced Monday that it has started processing tests after partnering with local educational and health entities.
Oklahoma is already under a few layers of restrictions, some of which Stitt tightened Sunday by amending an executive order.
Oklahoma now requires that anyone traveling from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana or Washington self-quarantine for 14 days. Stitt's order also requires that people delivering items to hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and day cares submit to screenings.
In Norman, non-essential businesses are closed for in-person operations until midnight April 14. Mayor Breea Clark's "stay-at-home" order also means residents should stay at home unless they must complete an essential activity.
Clark also has issued guidelines limiting organized community gatherings in Norman to no more than 10 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to slow COVID-19's spread and reduce the risk of infection for vulnerable groups.
The CDC asks that people keep their distance from large gatherings, keep at least six feet away from others if they have to go out, work on communicating with others virtually or without seeing them in person and stay home if they experience symptoms or feel sick.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoiding touching the face, staying home when possible and avoiding contact with those who are sick.
The OSDH recently launched an "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health also launched a new online tool designed to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
To access the OSDH COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. To access the new INTEGRIS Health online tool, visit integrisok.com.
