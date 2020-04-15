The State Department of Health reported one new death and 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County Wednesday.
While the state reported 15 deaths statewide in Wednesday's update, the OSDH noted that only four of the deaths occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The other 11 people died between April 3 and April 13.
The newest death in Cleveland County was a man 65 years or older. It is unclear if he died this week, or between April 3 and 13.
The 14 other deaths reported between April 3 and 13 include three people in Oklahoma County, two in Tulsa County, two in Washington County, two in Wagoner County, one in Adair County, one in Texas County, one in Rogers County, one in Grady County and one in Caddo County.
There are now 2,263 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, up from 2,184 Tuesday. 294 of the cases are in Cleveland County, where 18 people have died in relation to the virus.
According to a Tuesday report from the OSDH, at least 11 of the deaths in Cleveland County have been at nursing homes and longterm care facilities in Norman. 31 of the deaths statewide have been in nursing homes or care facilities.
Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has officially reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents, and 72 positive cases among residents and staff. At Brookhaven Extensive Care, one resident has died, and at least 28 residents and staffers have tested positive.
Tuesday's report also shows that Oklahoma labs — including the state's public health lab, university labs and private labs — have now processed 29,098 COVID-19 tests. 26,956 of those tests have been negative.
Tuesday's report also includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 67.6% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday that the state's expected COVID-19 case peak is forecasted for April 21. The state's forecasting model is available at the OSDH's website.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is now offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests this week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
