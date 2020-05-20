NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported five new COVID-19-related deaths — one of them in Norman — as state case totals rose by 43 Wednesday.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 5,532, up from 5,489 Tuesday. Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death toll is at 299, while the OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that 4,266 of the state's cases are recovered.
The five additional deaths reported Tuesday occurred between April 22 and May 18, according to the OSDH. The deaths included a Cleveland County woman, two Oklahoma County women and a Tulsa County man and woman, all of them 65 or older.
As of the state's most recent executive order report Monday, Oklahoma had processed 145,218 COVID-19 tests, 138,458 of them negative.
The latest reported Cleveland County death appears to have been in Norman, where the death total rose from 19 to 20 Wednesday. While the city has had a total of 225 cases, 197 of those cases are now reported as recovered.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which entered the second part of its first phase Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Tuesday's executive order report, at least 126 of Norman's total cases and 16 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. The latest reported Norman death does not appear to have been connected to a Norman nursing home, since none of the local facilities have reported a death since May 5.
As of Tuesday, 144 of the state's then-294 deaths involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and 5 deaths. At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths. A state spokesperson confirmed Friday that state testing has been completed at both Brookhaven and Grace, though both facilities have declined cleaning from the Oklahoma National Guard.
With the one additional death reported Wednesday, Cleveland County's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 37. The county also saw two new reported cases, bringing the county case total to 472. 418 of those cases are recovered.
According to the Tuesday executive order report, 73.1% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
