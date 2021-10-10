The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Sept. 23-29.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
1122 24th Ave. SW Oncue Re, LLC Oncue Store # 138 $5,675,000 2
& Fuel Canopy (Combined)
Addition/Alteration:
149 12th Ave. SE C KSK Enterprise, LLC Dancing Crab Seafood $50,000 1
Restaurant Remodel
Multi‐Family Fire Repair:
Address Property Owner Description Valuation Ward
2107 Houston Ave. East Village @ 12th Ave., LLC Repair Structure $35,000 7
Damage
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
913 N. Flood Ave. Bloom Investments, LLC Redbud Floral Replace $6,631 4
Rear Storage Building
Interior Finish:
1900 24th Ave. NW UTC 8, LLC Swig Restaurant $225,000 8
Addition/Alteration:
435 Buchanan Ave. Camc, LLC Volare Private Dining $10,000 4
Landlord Remodel
1220 Blue Lake Dr. Bumgarner, Alma Laura Trust T‐Mobile Replace/ $25,000 8
Upgrade Antennas
900 N. Porter Ave. Physicians & Surgeons Porter Office Plaza $35,000 4
Medical, LLC Remodel
4825 Post Oak Rd. American Tower T‐Mobile Replace/ $10,000 5
Management, Inc. Upgrade Antennas
1398 W. Lindsey St. Haley Properties, LLC Verizon Wireless $25,000 2
New Antennas
119 W. Boyd St. ASP Street Investments King Copy Office $1,000 4
Remodel
Demolition:
Address Property Owner Description Valuation Ward
4805 Blackburn Ave. Franklin Baptist Church Demo Church Not Reported 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
1000 Alameda St. Alameda Square Plaza, LLC Planet Fitness $150,000 4
Suite 100 Remodel
724 Fairway Dr. Union Baptist Association Restroom Addition $10,000 8
333 Interstate Dr. Wal‐Mart Real Estate Business Wal‐Mart Remodel $1,000,000 2
Front Checkout Area
Phase 1
3440 R.C. Luttrell Dr. Norman Healthcare Physical Reading $10,000 8
Partners, LLC Room Remodel
3260 Healthplex Pky. Norman Regional Hospital NRHS Parking Garage $18,000,000 8
Addition
1300 12th Ave. SE East Village @ 12th Ave., LLC Oklahoma Organic $40,000 7
Suite 212 Health Medical
Marijuana Remodel
149 12th Ave. SE A KSK Enterprise, LLC Tea Shop Remodel $30,000 1
333 Interstate Dr. Wal‐Mart Real Estate Business Wal‐Mart Pickup $2,800,000 2
Addition & Remodel
Phase 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Four permits for new single-family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,259,280. The average reported value was $314,820, three (3) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and none applied for City’s Visibility program.)
• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 13625 Chaparral Rd.
• Twenty‐one permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $1,128,701, three (3) of which were storm shelters.
• Three demolition permits were issued, one (1) for 4613 24th Ave. SE, one for 2431 Briggs St., and one for 208 W. Linn St.
• Fourteen applications for new single family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $3,855,871. The average reported value was $275,419.
• Thirteen applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a total reported value of $3,567,250, two of which were storm shelters.
