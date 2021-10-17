The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Sept. 30 through Oct. 6.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

New Construction:

1660 24th Ave. SE — The Church of Christ of Norman, 24th Ave Church of Christ, $880,000, Ward 1

125 Vicksburg Ave. — Norman School District 29, Norman High Athletics Locker Rooms/Offices, $2,203,074, Ward 1

Addition/Alteration:

3400 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 104 — West Norman SPE LLC, Ortho Central Remodel, $285,000, Ward 8

Multi‐Family New Construction:

207 W. Apache St. — Apache Street Partners LLC, Apache Residences, $1,050,000, Ward 4

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:

Addition/Alteration:

724 Fairway Dr. — Union Baptist Association, Union Baptist Church Restroom Addition, $10,000, Ward 8

Demolition:

1000 Alameda St., Suite 100 — Alameda Square Plaza LLC, Planet Construction Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 4

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Shell Construction:

4204 28th Ave. NW — Bellwoode LLC, Shell Building, $320,000, Ward 8

3725 N. Flood Ave. — Tecumseh–Flood SB LLC, Shell Building, $1,000,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

3101 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Jobab LLC, Norman Regional Health Office Remodel, $2,000,000, Ward 8

1607 24th Ave. NW — Sooner Investment Group, Crumbl Cookies Remodel, $190,000, Ward 8

615 W. Main St. — Walgreens, Walgreens Pharmacy Remodel, $78,625, Ward 4

Foundation Only:

3725 N. Flood Ave. — Tecumseh‐Flood SB LLC, Shell Building, $100,000, Ward 8

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Sixteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $4,793,234. The average reported value was $299,577, five of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and none applied for City’s Visibility program).

• Nineteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $3,411,068, three of which were storm shelters.

• Nine applications for new single family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $3,747,400. The average reported value was $416,378.

• Fifteen applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a total reported value of $1,300,660, two (2) of which were storm shelters.

• One application to replace a manufactured home was submitted for 4900 108th Ave. SE.

• One demolition application was submitted for 1194 36th Ave. NE.

