Oct. 1
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report on Sept. 17: Quality hay trade remains steady for much of the state with good demand but movement remains slow. Many areas of the state received much needed rainfall this past week. With the growing conditions this year, feeder quality hay is limited on the market. The tight hay supply is keeping prices firm, while many producers make decisions on buying hay or selling cattle. Many producers are still planting wheat, as they wrap up the last of the hay cuttings.
Central Oklahoma: Good to Supreme large squares $170 per ton.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Premium to Supreme Bermuda grass $55 per ton. Fair to good Bermuda grass $45.00 per bale. Premium to Supreme small squares $9 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Oct. 8
Receipts: 2,640; Last Reported 1,259; Last Year 2,575
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00-3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast next week as mid October is fully here.
— Submitted Content