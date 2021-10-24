The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Oct. 7-13.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
3520 R.C. Luttrell Dr. — Shafer‐Ray, Dr. Kelly, Main St. Vet Hospital, $1,565,548, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
3321 W. Rock Creek Rd., Suite 120 — Brookfield Custom Homes LLC, Flexcare Infusion Center Therapy Office, $50,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
119 W. Boyd St., Suite 104 — Asp Street Investments, Fat Shack Restaurant, $35,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
201 W. Gray St. — City of Norman, City Hall Office Remodel, $604,000, Ward 4
1000 Alameda St., Suite 100 — Alameda Square Plaza LLC, Planet Fitness Remodel, $150,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2331 36th Ave. NW — Westpoint Developers, Club Car Wash, $2,000,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Seven permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,976,490. The average reported value was $282,356, five of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and one applied for the City’s Visibility program.)
• Ten permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $2,330,136, four of which were storm shelters.
• One permit to replace a manufactured home was issued for 2203 136th Ave. SE.
• One fire repair permit was issued for 501 Rosedale Dr.
• Five applications for new single family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $1,985,410. The average reported value was $397,082.
• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a total reported value of $116,295, three of which were storm shelters.
• One damage repair application was submitted for 435 College Ave.
• Two demolition applications were submitted one for 6813 E. Rock Creek Rd. And one for 4331 Alameda St.
— Submitted Content