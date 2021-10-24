Oct. 15

Alfalfa: Compared to the last report on Oct. 1: Hay remains steady for much of the state with good demand, but movement continues to remain slow. With the feed cost continuing to raise, hay becomes the main feed resource for the producer. If this continues, we should see an increase of trade in the near future. With low milk prices, dairies have continued to move to cheaper feed rations. We have received much needed rainfall in parts of our state, but according to the Mesonet we are still mainly in a moderate to severe drought in most of the state. The next report release will be Oct. 29.

Central Oklahoma:

Good to Supreme Large Squares: $180 per ton

Good Large Round: $30 per bale

Grinded Hay: $140 per ton

Western Oklahoma:

Premium to Supreme Large Round: $190 per ton

Good to Premium Large Round: $165 per ton

Eastern Oklahoma:

Good to Premium Small Squares: Picked up out of field — $5

Good to Premium Small Squares: $6

Grass hay:

Central Oklahoma:

Good to Premium Large Bale: $75 per bale

Good Large Bale: $65 per bale

Fair to Good Large Bale: $60 per bale

Premium to Supreme Small Squares: $9 per bale

Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported

Wheat hay: No trades reported

Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:

Oct. 15

Receipts: 1,830; Last Reported 2,640; Last Year 326

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good.

