Oct. 15
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report on Oct. 1: Hay remains steady for much of the state with good demand, but movement continues to remain slow. With the feed cost continuing to raise, hay becomes the main feed resource for the producer. If this continues, we should see an increase of trade in the near future. With low milk prices, dairies have continued to move to cheaper feed rations. We have received much needed rainfall in parts of our state, but according to the Mesonet we are still mainly in a moderate to severe drought in most of the state. The next report release will be Oct. 29.
Central Oklahoma:
Good to Supreme Large Squares: $180 per ton
Good Large Round: $30 per bale
Grinded Hay: $140 per ton
Western Oklahoma:
Premium to Supreme Large Round: $190 per ton
Good to Premium Large Round: $165 per ton
Eastern Oklahoma:
Good to Premium Small Squares: Picked up out of field — $5
Good to Premium Small Squares: $6
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma:
Good to Premium Large Bale: $75 per bale
Good Large Bale: $65 per bale
Fair to Good Large Bale: $60 per bale
Premium to Supreme Small Squares: $9 per bale
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported
• Wheat hay: No trades reported
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Receipts: 1,830; Last Reported 2,640; Last Year 326
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded 3.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good.
