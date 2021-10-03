Sept. 16
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report on 9/3/2021: Hay trade remains steady with some increased trades in lower quality hay. Most of the state is hot and dry and hay production is winding down. As quality hay supply tightens, and demand begins increasing prices remaining steady to some higher on a light test. With low milk prices, dairies have moved to cheaper feed rations. As corn and soybean harvest wraps up, winter wheat crops will be planted soon. According to Mesonet, over half of the state is abnormally dry, with warm temperatures and little rain in the forecast.
Central Oklahoma: Good to Supreme large squares $150.00-
$180.00 per ton. Good large rounds $165.00 per ton. Good alfalfa
grass mix large round $100.00 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Grass Hay:
Central Oklahoma: Premium to Supreme Bermuda grass $85.00-$110.00 per ton. Fair to good Bermuda grass $45.00-$55.00 per bale. Premium to Supreme small squares $9.00 per bale.
Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat Hay:
Central Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Oklahoma Direct Feeder Cattle Trade:
9-24-21
Receipts: 1,169 Last Reported 3,316 Last Year 1,978
Compared to last week: Feeder steers not tested this week on a Current FOB Basis. Feeder heifers traded mostly steady on limited offerings. Demand moderate.
