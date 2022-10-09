The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Sept. 29-Oct. 5.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
3199 60th Ave. NE — Hansmeyer, Harold, AT&T Tower, $180,000, Ward 5
Addition/Alteration:
1809 Stubbeman Ave. — Norman School District 29, Norman North Gym/Locker Room Renovation, $1,507,217, Ward 8
750 ½ Asp Ave. — Moving Mountains LLC, Heist Night Club & Bar-Bar Only Remodel, $325,000, Ward 4
2520 Hemphill Dr. — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, Lobby Renovation, $150,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
2236 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Drybar Salon Remodel, $312,000, Ward 8
Foundation:
2525 E. Lindsey St. — Mission Norman, Offices & Food Pantry, $100,000, Ward 1
Parking Lot:
3111 Broce Dr. — Scott, Robert A., Campbell Companies Replace Drive & Approach, $26,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Interior Finish:
2100 W. Lindsey St., Suite 102 — West Lindsey Center Investors LLC, Boost Mobile Cell Phone Store, $10,000, Ward 2
Addition/Alteration:
2110 24th Ave. NW — KRG Norman University III LLC, Kohl’s Inc. Remodel for Sephora, $250,000, Ward 8
1100 W. Main St., Suite 120 — Sterrs Food Inc., Northhaven Church Remodel/Change of Use, $100,000, Ward 4
Demolition:
1010, 1012, 1016, 1018 & 1020 College Ave. — Landmark-Storage LLC, Muilti-Unit Apartment Buidings, Not Reported, Ward 7
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• One permits for new single family residence was issued with a total reported value of $518,840, none of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Thirteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $649,967, one of which was a storm shelter.
• Four applications for new single family residence were submitted with a combined reported value of $1,170,960. The average reported value was $292,740.
• Seven applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $114,507.
• Three demolition applications were submitted: one for 609 E. Flood Ave., one for 902 Hoover St. and one for 601 E. Symmes St.
— Submitted Content
