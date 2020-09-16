There are 10 active COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County Jail, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.
The inmates tested positive upon entering the jail, with one inmate refusing to get tested. They are all currently in quarantine, CCSO spokesperson Joy Hampton said in a statement to The Transcript.
“All new inmates are quarantined and tested,” Hampton said in the statement. “As a result, all positive cases of COVID-19 are new inmates who came to our facility infected. Our quarantine procedures have kept the coronavirus out of the existing general population.”
None of the inmates have required hospitalization due to the virus, the statement said.
“All inmates in our custody have access to medical care at the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the statement said. “Any inmate needing additional care is transported to the appropriate medical facility.”
Hampton said that none of the current inmates who have tested positive have been in the general population.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
