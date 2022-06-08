Editor's note: This story has been updated to accurately state the rainfall total Wednesday morning.
Heavy rain fell on Norman Wednesday morning, flooding roads and homes and prompting at least 10 water rescue calls.
From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1.84 inches of rain fell on Norman, National Weather Service meteorologist Forrest Mitchell said.
Norman police worked 10 water rescues out of cars Wednesday morning in the South Lahoma Avenue and West Comanche Street area. First responders took all rescued occupants to safety, and no injuries were reported, according to NPD Lt. Matt Woodard.
"Nothing serious and no boats," said Norman Fire Chief Travis King.
Eight homes are flooded in the South Lahoma Avenue and Main Street area, King said.
The rain also caused flooding on Main Street just east of Berry Road and up to two feet of water on 48th Avenue NW between Robinson and Main streets. NWS also reported flooding at 36th Avenue NW and Robinson Street and on Pickard Avenue.
Woodard said travel near central Norman and the University of Oklahoma's campus — around Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue — is currently discouraged as that area is prone to flooding. Drivers should avoid high water or spots where they can't see the road, he said.
Imhoff Creek also briefly swelled over its banks, Mitchell said.