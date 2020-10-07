A 102-year-old WWII veteran got a socially distanced birthday party Wednesday at the Norman Veterans Center.
A line of classic cars including Mustangs, SS Chevelles and Chryslers drove around the parking lot of Norman Veterans Center Wednesday to celebrate veteran Allen Vann’s birthday. Many of the drivers were also veterans themselves and saluted Vann as they drove by.
“Mr. Vann was so humbled that so many took time out of their day to celebrate his birthday,” said Candace McIntire, programs administrator at Norman Veterans Center. “He told me ‘I’ve been to war and done a lot of things in my life but this means more to me than anything.’”
Vann is an Alabama Native but moved to Oklahoma City after his dad accepted a job offer, and he eventually graduated from Capitol Hill High School. He joined the U.S. Navy after originally enlisting into the U.S. Army.
During Wednesday’s celebration, Vann wore his favorite hat, a U.S. Navy ball cap, which recognizes him as a WWII veteran, a war in which Vann spent most of his service manning a submarine. Vann was serving in Honolulu when Pearl Harbor was bombed on December 7, 1941.
“When jets hit Pearl Harbor, submarines left the base and scattered. When we fought back, we sank everything they had and we sent [nearly 30] of their ships to the bottom of the sea,” Vann said. “After we sank their ships we surfaced and shot the men of war.”
As a Chief Petty Officer aboard the U.S.S. Seahorse, Vann was the Chief Torpedoman’s mate, manning the torpedo room and two deck guns.
“After the war, I was honorably discharged after four years of service and came back to Oklahoma,” Vann said. “I moved to Texas to go to Abilene Christian University because I wanted to become a minister.”
At ACU, Vann majored in Bible and Christian Education. He was in his late twenties, but there were many other veterans there, which made him feel at home. After graduating, he took on a career as an elementary school teacher and principal in Oklahoma City.
He met his late wife Kathryn at a church in Ada where he fathered two sons, Dan and Ronnie. Both Dan and Ronnie also joined the military, serving in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, respectively.
As a minister, Vann served the Church of Christ in Abilene, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Moore, Oklahoma.
“Preaching is about like anything else where you get old and they want to replace you,” Vann said. “It was a hard job if you do it the way you are supposed to, it takes a lot of energy. I think I was about 90 when I finally retired.”
Vann has lived the past 11 years at the Norman Veterans Center. He gets around without assistance, which some workers around the center find remarkable. He enjoys taking daily walks around the pond and generally spending time outdoors.
Vann said his secret to living such a long life is to pray hard and keep moving.
“They feed me pretty well, so I never have to worry about that,” Vann said. “Everyone is so good to me here, and I couldn’t ask for a better place to be. Sometimes I feel guilty, like someone else deserves to be here more than I do.”
After spending many hours around Vann, McIntire said he has an inspirational nature.
“Mr. Vann is so appreciative of anything anyone does for him no matter how big or small,” McIntire said. “He constantly tells the staff, ‘I would go to war all over again because you’re worth it. Thanks for all you do.’”
