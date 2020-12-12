The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and an additional COVID-related death in Norman Saturday, marking the fifth death the city has reported in the last week.
The city has now recorded 78 COVID-19-related deaths, 14 of them reported in the last month.
Because the health department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur, it’s unclear when the latest death happened. None of the Norman deaths reported this week appeared to be in local nursing homes, based on the state epidemiology report from Friday.
With 105 new cases in the city Saturday, Norman’s cumulative case total is at 7,821, with 6,758 recoveries.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,983 new cases in the state Saturday, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 233,336. More than 20,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state’s seven-day case dipped slightly on Saturday, landing at 2,870. Friday's state epidemiology report showed a 14.8% positivity rate in Oklahoma.
Friday night’s executive order report showed statewide hospitalizations were down from Thursday evening. As of Friday, Oklahoma had 1,664 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, down from 1,730 hospitalizations Thursday. The state will not update hospitalization numbers again until Monday evening.
The state reported 35 additional deaths Saturday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,042.
County numbers
With 220 new cases Saturday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 15,332. Saturday is the second day in a row that the county has reported a new case total in the 200s.
Moore reported 63 new cases Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,292. Moore reported an additional COVID-related death on Saturday, bringing the city death toll to 22.
The additional deaths in Norman and Moore bring the Cleveland County death toll to 137. The health department has reported 13,086 recoveries in the county.
Friday's update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers on its site Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
