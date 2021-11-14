The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
200 S. James Garner Ave. — Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, The Well Building B, $1,853,500, Ward 4
210 S. James Garner Ave. — Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, The Well Building A, $3,945,500, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
3209 Broce Dr. — Jones, Charlie E., Mod Scenes Office/Warehouse Remodel, $400,000, Ward 8
2248 Rogers Cir. — Christian Center Church Inc., Front Canopy Addition, $35,000, Ward 7
1100 E. Constitution St., Suite 130 — Family Video Movie Club Inc., Landlord Remodel, $50,000, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, Hospital Addition & Ambulatory Center, $183,000,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Interior Finish:
3105 Broce Dr., Suite 109 & 113 — Kelso, John, Kelso Office/Warehouse, $20,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
4200 28th Ave. NW — Bellwoode LLC, Agritech Management LLC Medical Marijuana, $350,000, Ward 8
1161 Rambling Oaks Dr. — Waffle House Inc., Waffle House Interior Renovation/ADAPark Repair, $121,548, Ward 3
125 Interstate Dr. — Waffle House Inc., Waffle House Remodel, $113,705, Ward 2
3101 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Jobab LLC, NRH Medical Office Remodel, $2,000,000, Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
800 Chautauqua Ave. — Beta Theta Phi Corp. of OK, Beta Theta Phi Temporary Barn Oct. 29-Nov. 2, $500, Ward 4
2301 Conference Dr. — JQH-Norman Development LLC, Young Family Athletic Center Construction Trailer, $100,000, Ward 8
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Construction Trailer, $2,800, Ward 5
2007 W. Lindsey St. — Bhavani Properties Inc., Dent Stop Auto Hail Repair Temporary Tent, $750, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties, Two Carport Buildings, $60,000, Ward 8
800 W. Lindsey St. — 800 W. Lindsey LLC, Press and Plow Restaurant, $662,910, Ward 4
Interior Finish:
5744 Huettner Ct., Suite 100 — H Industrial LLC, Macbax Land Surveying PLLC Remodel, $80,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2900 Mount Williams Dr. — Halle Properties LLC, Discount Tire Showroom Remodel, $250,000, Ward 8
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Home & Behavioral, Primary Care & Dental Addition, $17,998,000, Ward 5
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Facility Maintenance Addition, $1,043,000, Ward 5
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Imaging, Lab & Specialty Addition, $2,552,000, Ward 5
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Pharmacy Remodel & Addition, $2,335,000, Ward 5
1800 E. Imhoff Rd. — Hitachi Computer Products Inc., Hitachi Cafeteria/Kitchen Renovation, $1,500,000, Ward 1
1636 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Karen Barbalace Aesthetics Office Remodel, $160,000, Ward 2
5744 Huettner Ct., Suite 110 & 130, H Industrial LLC, White Box Remodels, $145,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Parking Lot:
400 24th Ave. NW — Fritzler Proerties LLC, Rose Rock Vet Clinic Expand Rear Parking, $90,000, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Fourteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,795,930. The average reported value was $199,709, four of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program), and zero applied for the City’s Visibility program.
• Sixteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $146,574, five of which were storm shelters.
• One damage repair permit was issued for 805 Dakota St.
• Four applications for new single family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $1,588,000. The average reported value was $397,000.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a total reported value of $12,875, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 5703 N. Porter Ave.
