The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

New Construction:

200 S. James Garner Ave. — Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, The Well Building B, $1,853,500, Ward 4

210 S. James Garner Ave. — Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, The Well Building A, $3,945,500, Ward 4

Addition/Alteration:

3209 Broce Dr. — Jones, Charlie E., Mod Scenes Office/Warehouse Remodel, $400,000, Ward 8

2248 Rogers Cir. — Christian Center Church Inc., Front Canopy Addition, $35,000, Ward 7

1100 E. Constitution St., Suite 130 — Family Video Movie Club Inc., Landlord Remodel, $50,000, Ward 7

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:

New Construction:

3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, Hospital Addition & Ambulatory Center, $183,000,000 (Combined), Ward 8

Interior Finish:

3105 Broce Dr., Suite 109 & 113 — Kelso, John, Kelso Office/Warehouse, $20,000 (Combined), Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

4200 28th Ave. NW — Bellwoode LLC, Agritech Management LLC Medical Marijuana, $350,000, Ward 8

1161 Rambling Oaks Dr. — Waffle House Inc., Waffle House Interior Renovation/ADAPark Repair, $121,548, Ward 3

125 Interstate Dr. — Waffle House Inc., Waffle House Remodel, $113,705, Ward 2

3101 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Jobab LLC, NRH Medical Office Remodel, $2,000,000, Ward 8

Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:

800 Chautauqua Ave. — Beta Theta Phi Corp. of OK, Beta Theta Phi Temporary Barn Oct. 29-Nov. 2, $500, Ward 4

2301 Conference Dr. — JQH-Norman Development LLC, Young Family Athletic Center Construction Trailer, $100,000, Ward 8

15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Construction Trailer, $2,800, Ward 5

2007 W. Lindsey St. — Bhavani Properties Inc., Dent Stop Auto Hail Repair Temporary Tent, $750, Ward 2

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Construction:

2803 24th Ave. NW — Medcore Properties, Two Carport Buildings, $60,000, Ward 8

800 W. Lindsey St. — 800 W. Lindsey LLC, Press and Plow Restaurant, $662,910, Ward 4

Interior Finish:

5744 Huettner Ct., Suite 100 — H Industrial LLC, Macbax Land Surveying PLLC Remodel, $80,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

2900 Mount Williams Dr. — Halle Properties LLC, Discount Tire Showroom Remodel, $250,000, Ward 8

15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Home & Behavioral, Primary Care & Dental Addition, $17,998,000, Ward 5

15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Facility Maintenance Addition, $1,043,000, Ward 5

15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Imaging, Lab & Specialty Addition, $2,552,000, Ward 5

15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Pharmacy Remodel & Addition, $2,335,000, Ward 5

1800 E. Imhoff Rd. — Hitachi Computer Products Inc., Hitachi Cafeteria/Kitchen Renovation, $1,500,000, Ward 1

1636 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Karen Barbalace Aesthetics Office Remodel, $160,000, Ward 2

5744 Huettner Ct., Suite 110 & 130, H Industrial LLC, White Box Remodels, $145,000 (Combined), Ward 8

Parking Lot:

400 24th Ave. NW — Fritzler Proerties LLC, Rose Rock Vet Clinic Expand Rear Parking, $90,000, Ward 2

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Fourteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,795,930. The average reported value was $199,709, four of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program), and zero applied for the City’s Visibility program.

• Sixteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $146,574, five of which were storm shelters.

• One damage repair permit was issued for 805 Dakota St.

• Four applications for new single family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $1,588,000. The average reported value was $397,000.

• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a total reported value of $12,875, one of which was a storm shelter.

• One application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 5703 N. Porter Ave.

