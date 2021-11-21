The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Nov. 4-9.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
2276 36th Ave. NW, Suite 110 — Brookhaven Office Park LLC, Jackles LLC, $150,000, Ward 3
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
2713 Bart Conner Ct., Suite 105 — Stiring Wendel LLC Summit Peak Farms LLC Medical Marijuana, $8,600, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
333 Interstate Dr. — Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Wal-Mart Phase 1 of Front Checkout Area, $1,000,000, Ward 2
Demolition:
1131 Rambling Oaks Dr. — Intervest Real Estate, Demolition of Building (Formerly Rib Crib), Not Reported, Ward 3
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
4701 12th Ave. NW — Moore/Norman Technology Center, New Wellness Center Remodel, $500,000, Ward 6
1400 24th Ave. NW — Target Corp., Target Remodel, $953,428, Ward 8
3024 Classen Blvd. — Schulze, Keven, Casey’s General Store Remodel, $456,000, Ward 7
3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Façade, Office and Canopy Addition, $75,000, Ward 8
Demolition:
2400 Westport Dr. — City of Norman, Juvenile Center Building, Not Reported, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,474,500. The average reported value was $294,900, two of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program), and zero applied to the City’s Visibility program.
• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 5703 N. Porter Ave.
• Fourteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $170,774, four of which were storm shelters.
• Two damage repair permit were issued, one for 326 N. Stewart Ave. And one for 2148 Melrose Ct.
• One permit for demolition was issued for 925 Chautauqua Ave.
• One application for a new single family residence was submitted with a reported value of $60,000.
• One application for addition/alteration to a residential property was submitted with a reported value of $10,000.
• One application for demolition was submitted for 501 E. Brooks St.
— Submitted Content