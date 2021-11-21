The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Nov. 4-9.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

Interior Finish:

2276 36th Ave. NW, Suite 110 — Brookhaven Office Park LLC, Jackles LLC, $150,000, Ward 3

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:

Interior Finish:

2713 Bart Conner Ct., Suite 105 — Stiring Wendel LLC Summit Peak Farms LLC Medical Marijuana, $8,600, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

333 Interstate Dr. — Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Wal-Mart Phase 1 of Front Checkout Area, $1,000,000, Ward 2

Demolition:

1131 Rambling Oaks Dr. — Intervest Real Estate, Demolition of Building (Formerly Rib Crib), Not Reported, Ward 3

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

Addition/Alteration:

4701 12th Ave. NW — Moore/Norman Technology Center, New Wellness Center Remodel, $500,000, Ward 6

1400 24th Ave. NW — Target Corp., Target Remodel, $953,428, Ward 8

3024 Classen Blvd. — Schulze, Keven, Casey’s General Store Remodel, $456,000, Ward 7

3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Façade, Office and Canopy Addition, $75,000, Ward 8

Demolition:

2400 Westport Dr. — City of Norman, Juvenile Center Building, Not Reported, Ward 8

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,474,500. The average reported value was $294,900, two of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program), and zero applied to the City’s Visibility program.

• One permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 5703 N. Porter Ave.

• Fourteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $170,774, four of which were storm shelters.

• Two damage repair permit were issued, one for 326 N. Stewart Ave. And one for 2148 Melrose Ct.

• One permit for demolition was issued for 925 Chautauqua Ave.

• One application for a new single family residence was submitted with a reported value of $60,000.

• One application for addition/alteration to a residential property was submitted with a reported value of $10,000.

• One application for demolition was submitted for 501 E. Brooks St.

