Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
• Miracle, 3, ID 23444, is an adult female spayed pit bull terrier. She has black coloring, weighs 60 pounds and is energetic.
Miracle is available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
• Pearl, 3, ID 24803, is an adult female spayed Siberian husky. She has a fluffy double black and white coat and weighs 44 pounds. Huskies are sociable and loyal dogs.
Pearl is available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter.
Second Chance Sanctuary
• Macintosh, 5 months, loves playing wth other dogs, is great with children and wll be medium-sized when full grown.
Her foster mom reported that Macintosh is easy to train and knows sit, lay down, “leave it” and “no” and “go to bed.” She said Macintosh will stay in her crate quietly for eight to 10 hours. She is a happy pup who loves to cuddle and is housetrained.
Macintosh will ignore cats inside the home but likes to chase them while outside. She is learning how to walk properly on a leash and some basic commands.
Macintosh is available for adoption at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 4500 24th Ave. NW.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age-appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting the adoption floor. Residents with dogs can bring them along. The facility is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
• Tin Man is sweet, calm and great on a leash. He is already neutered, microchipped and up to date on all of his vaccines. He also loves to cuddle.
Tin Man is available for adoption at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 4500 24th Ave. NW
— Submitted Content
