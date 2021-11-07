The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Oct. 21-27.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 134 — Rieger LLC, Tecumseh Junction Landlord Remodel, $100,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
704 Research Park Blvd., Suite 110 — T & L Commercial Properties LLC, Greenleaf Buds LLC Medical Marijuana, $75,000, Ward 8
1215 Crossroads Blvd. — Crossroads Plaza LLC, T-Mobile Replace Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
3201 W. Rock Creek Rd. — Rimmer, Heather, Caliber Collision Auto Body Repair Building, $2,500,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
2073 24th Ave. NW — University Town Center II LLC, Nothing Bundt Cakes, $195,000, Ward 8
1912 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8 LLC, The Joint Chiropractic, $49,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Interior Finish:
3105 Broce Dr., Suite 109 & 113 — Kelso, John, Kelso Office/ Warehouse $20,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
15951 Little Axe. Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Construction Trailer, $2,800, Ward 5
2007 W. Lindsey St. — Bhavani Properties Inc., Dent Shop Auto Hail Repair Temporary Tent, TBA, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Twenty-seven permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $6,414,292. The average reported value was $237,566, 17 of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and none applied for the City’s Visibility program).
• Sixteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $325,711, nine of which were storm shelters.
• Four applications for new single family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $1,027,520. The average reported value was $256,880.
• Eight applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a total reported value of $197,916.
