The names of 11 law enforcement officers and one canine partner who died in the line of duty in Oklahoma will be dedicated on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial during the 53rd annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial Service, set for 10 a.m. Friday.
The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest state memorial honoring its fallen officers in the United States and was dedicated May 15, 1969. The memorial is on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 3600 M. L. King Ave. in Oklahoma City.
Those being dedicated are:
• Jesse Whitfield Morris, deputy sheriff, Washita County, died Feb. 3, 1910, from complications from a gunshot wound to his lungs Dec. 8, 1900, attempting to arrest three men who were causing a disturbance.
• John Sanders, deputy sheriff, Adair County, died Sept. 14, 1915, during a shootout at a dance where he had arrested several bootleggers.
• H. Corder, deputy sheriff, Ottawa County, was shot and killed Oct. 23, 1917, as he entered a store that he had attempted to search for illegal whiskey the night before but for unknown reasons was unable to search the store at that time.
• Raymond Thomas “Buck” Boston, sheriff, Montgomery County, Illinois, died July 23, 1947, in a traffic wreck on US 66 near Sayre, along with the prisoner he and one of his deputies were transporting from Arizona back to Illinois for trial.
• Dale Maloy Harbolt, special agent, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Treasury Department, died June 7, 1976, when the ATF Cessna aircraft he was piloting from the ATF office in Dallas crashed when it had a fuel problem and struck power lines in Oklahoma City.
• John Chukwydiut Okafor, corporal, detention officer, Tulsa County, died April 15, 2020, within an hour of suffering an on-duty heart attack in the Tulsa County jail.
• Craig Vincent Johnson, sergeant, Tulsa Police Department, died June 30, 2020, from gunshot wounds received early June 29 while backing Officer Aurash Zackeshan, who was also wounded, by the driver of a vehicle he had made a traffic stop on.
• Jeffery Wade Sewell, captain, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, died Sept. 26, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus he had contracted while on duty. He was admitted to a Denison, Texas, hospital Sept. 5.
• Jerad Matthew Lindsey, officer, Tulsa Police Department, died Oct. 28, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus he had contracted while on duty. He was admitted to a Tulsa hospital Oct. 19.
• Billy Dewayne Allen Sr., U.S. Department of Defense – Fort Sill Police Department, died Dec. 6, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus he had contracted while on duty.
• Lindal “Dewayne” Hall, chief deputy sheriff, McIntosh County, died Dec. 14, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus he had contracted while on duty two weeks earlier.
• Canine Partner Oli, Muskogee Police Department, died July 1, 2020, at a veterinary hospital soon after being found unresponsive in his canine unit by handler Officer Taylor Hignite shortly after being placed there following a tracking exercise at the Muskogee Police Department gun range.
For more information, visit oklemem.com.
