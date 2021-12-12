The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Nov. 18-Dec. 1.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
524 Interstate Dr. — Wiregrass Development LLC, America’s Car-Mart Sales Office Building, $600,000, Ward 3
Interior Finish:
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 110 — Mike Jolley Investments, Stella Rose Florist, $40,000, Ward 8
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 122 — Mike Jolley Investments, Plus Five Design Photography, $40,000, Ward 8
2596 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 108 — Shops at Tecumseh LLC, OK Organic Health Medical Marijuana, $60,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
4204 28th Ave. NW — Bellwoode LLC, Bellwood Warehouse Building 2, $320,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 104 — Mike Jolley Investments, Any Lab Test Now, $60,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
915 Classen Blvd. — Norman Public Schools, Lincoln Elementary Library Addition & Classroom Renovation, $1,816,768 (Combined), Ward 4
1400 12th Ave. SE, Suite 330 — East Village @ 12th Ave. LLC, Oklahoma Organic Health Medical Marijuana Remodel, $80,000, Ward 7
4701 12th Ave. NW — Moore/Norman Technology Center, New Wellness Center Remodel, $500,000, Ward 6
7006 Lago Ranchero Dr. — Jacobs, Chris, Emerald Gemini LLC Medical Marijuana Remodel, $10,000, Ward 5
Foundation Only:
3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Canopy/Office, $10,000, Ward 8
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of OK, Absentee Shawnee Storage Building, $355,000, Ward 5
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
401 12th Ave. SE, Apartment 191 — Paladin Equity, Cottonwood Ridge Condo Rehab/Repair, $7,500, Ward 1
1911 Twisted Oak Dr. — Turnberry Apartments LLC, Repair Car Damage #1803, $24,368, Ward 1
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3301 W. Main St. — Sooner Fashion Mall LLC, Storm Solutions Co. Temporary Tent & Construction Trailer, $21,000, Ward 3
Demolition:
2400 Westport Dr. — City of Norman-Parks & Rec., Old Juvenile Center Building, Not Reported, Ward 8
551 Interstate Dr. — Donohue Investments LLC, Automax Hyundai, Not Reported, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
4520 E. Franklin Rd. — Fayak, Jordan, 3 Ponds LLC Water Treatment Building, $57,000, Ward 5
1212 N. Flood Ave. — Cummings, Brad, Rapid Wash LLC Car Wash, $1,300,000, Ward 8
5501 Brown St. — Bozalis, Theresa, New Start Farms Medical Marijuana Greenhouse 1 & 2, $45,550 (Combined), Ward 5
Interior Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 101 — Classen Landing LLC, Papa Johns, $200,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
3198 S. Berry Rd. — Hayley Properties LLC, T-Mobile Replace Antennas, TBD, Ward 2
3099 E. Imhoff Rd. — Hayley Properties LLC, T-Mobile Replace Antennas, TBD, Ward 5
4680 W. Franklin Rd. — American Tower Company, Verizon New Antennas on Tower, $15,000, Ward 8
212 N. Crawford Ave. — Crawford Investment Group LLC, Prime Architects New Front Awning, $3,000, Ward 4
2501 Technology Pl. — Chasm Advanced Materials Inc., Interior Facility Upgrade, $500,000, Ward 5
1215 Crossroads Blvd. — Crossroads Plaza LLC, T-Mobile/Sprint New Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
2000 Research Park Blvd. — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Go Brands Inc. Temporary Food Trailer, $20,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Sixteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $5,331,360. The average reported value was $333,210, eight of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program), and one (1) applied to the City’s Visibility program.
• Thirty permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $1,055,939, eight of which were storm shelters.
• One permit for demolition was issued for 101 E. Hughbert St.
• Seven applicationsfor new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $3,169,452. The average reported value was $ 452,779.
• Two applications for new two family residences were submitted with a reported value of $400,000. The average reported value was $200,000.
• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $180,725, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One application for demolition was submitted for 325 E. Tonhawa St.
