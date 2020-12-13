CVS Health completes rollout of time delay safes in Oklahoma pharmacies
WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island — CVS Health completed the installation of time delay safe technology in all of its 79 Oklahoma CVS Pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores.
The safes are anticipated to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe.
In addition, the safes are anticipated to help CVS Pharmacy ensure the safety and well-being of its customers and employees.
CVS Health first implemented time delay safe technology in 2015 in CVS Pharmacy locations across Indianapolis. The company saw a 70 percent decline in pharmacy robberies among the Indianapolis stores where time delay safes had been installed.
Since then, the company has introduced time delay safes across 15 states and the District of Columbia, resulting in a 50 percent decline in robberies at CVS pharmacies in those local communities.
The time delay function cannot be overridden and is designed to serve as a deterrent to would-be pharmacy robbers.
CVS Health’s time delay safe program is one of many company initiatives to help address and prevent prescription opioid misuse and diversion.
OKC institutions unite to sell holiday gifts
Seven of Oklahoma City’s most popular cultural institutions have come together to create gifts in the Oklahoma City Culture Box.
Science Museum Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma History Center, Oklahoma Contemporary, National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum and Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden designed the gifts.
The hand-assembled box includes valuable items from each institution, as well as souvenirs:
Science Museum Oklahoma — Two general admission tickets to one of the largest science museums in the nation and a periodic chart notebook.
Oklahoma City Museum of Art — Two general admission tickets and a deck of playing cards featuring the art of Dale Chihuly. Admission is free for kids under 18.
Oklahoma History Center — Two general admission tickets to the museum, plus two detailed playing card decks, featuring influential women and scenes from Oklahoma’s history.
Oklahoma Contemporary — Admission at Oklahoma City’s newest attraction is free. Included is an exclusive canvas tote bag, designed and printed by local artists who dipped prairie grass in India ink.
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum — Two general admission tickets to discover art in the museum’s collections and exhibits, and a campfire coffee mug.
Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum — Two tickets to the Museum and a 25th anniversary challenge coin.
Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden — Two general admission tickets to the zoo and an original Mold-A-Matic retro souvenir and an OKC Zoo Key.
Each OKC Culture Box is priced at $50 and include contents that have a retail value of more than $200. Boxes are limited, with each institution selling 35 boxes. All proceeds will remain at the institution that sold them.
The OKC City Culture Box is on sale now at all participating cultural institutions.
Mammoth Energy announces validation of work performed in Puerto Rico
OKLAHOMA CITY — Mammoth Energy Services Inc. announced that it has received and posted to its website additional information related to its work in Puerto Rico obtained from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The presentations, reports and additional data add further validation that the work performed by Cobra Acquisitions LLC for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority aided the restoration of power to millions of residents of Puerto Rico under harsh conditions.
Educational Development Corp. announces revenue
TULSA — The Educational Development Corp. reports that the company has achieved record net revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, totaling in excess of $66.8 million and the active sales consultants in the company’s Usborne Books and More (UBAM) sales division grew to over 60,400 as of Nov. 30.
EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited.
EDC’s catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually.
Energy sector hit hard in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — Diminished oil field activity is having a significant impact on the Oklahoma economy, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced as he released the Gross Receipts to the Treasury report for November.
Collections from all sources in November total $970.5 million, below receipts from a year ago by more than $19 million, or almost 2 percent. Combined receipts from the past 12 months of $13.2 billion are down from collections from the trailing 12 months by almost $500 million, or 3.6 percent.
Meanwhile, November gross production tax collections on oil and natural gas are off by more than 50 percent from the prior year. Gross production receipts have been lower than those of the same month of the prior year for 15 consecutive months but have trended lower since late 2018.
Since November 2018, oil prices are down 30 percent and natural gas prices are off more than 35 percent. During the same time, the number of active rigs has plunged by more than 90 percent, from 148 to only 13.
Oklahoma oil fields have shed more than 20,000 jobs and employment levels are down by almost 40 percent in the past two years.
The unemployment rate in Oklahoma rose to 6.1 percent in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s jobless rate is up from 5.4 percent in September.
The seasonally adjusted number of Oklahomans listed as jobless was reported as 114,400. The U.S. unemployment rate was listed at 6.9 percent in October.
— Submitted Content
