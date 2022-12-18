The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Dec. 1-7.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
3451 12th Ave. NE — Storage Oklahoma LLC, Storage Buildings Buildings 17-21, $856,488 (combined), Ward 6
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
4701 Heritage Place Dr. — Northstar Properties, Savannah Ridge Apts. Balcony Replacement Buildings 14-17, $46,000 (combined), Ward 3
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 111 — Classen Landing LLC, Noir Nail Studio, $40,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Addition/Alteration:
1721 E. Lindsey St. — 03 Alfaro Properties, Noir Nail Studio, $8,950, Ward 1
Demolition:
212 E. Comanche St. — Arvest Bank, Demo Bank Building, Not Reported, Ward 4
2000 168th Ave. NE — Little Axe Public Schools, Demo Interior Lab Not Reported, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2801 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Emergency Communications Operations Center, $ 13,500,000, Ward 6
Interior Finish:
3321 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Classen Landing LLC, Noir Nail Studio, $40,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
318 E. Comanche St. — City of Norman, City of Norman Transit Center, $956,049, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
•ª Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $1,279,880. The average reported value was $255,976, one of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and three to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported valuation of $898,036, two of which were storm shelters.
• Five applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $2,270,843. The average reported value was $454,169.
• Seven applications for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported valuation of $204,252. One of the applications was a storm shelter.
• One demolition application was submitted for 804 Wylie Rd.
