The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Dec. 1-7.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

New Construction:

3451 12th Ave. NE — Storage Oklahoma LLC, Storage Buildings Buildings 17-21, $856,488 (combined), Ward 6

Multi-Family Fire Repair:

4701 Heritage Place Dr. — Northstar Properties, Savannah Ridge Apts. Balcony Replacement Buildings 14-17, $46,000 (combined), Ward 3

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:

Interior Finish:

1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 111 — Classen Landing LLC, Noir Nail Studio, $40,000, Ward 4

Multi-Family Addition/Alteration:

1721 E. Lindsey St. — 03 Alfaro Properties, Noir Nail Studio, $8,950, Ward 1

Demolition:

212 E. Comanche St. — Arvest Bank, Demo Bank Building, Not Reported, Ward 4

2000 168th Ave. NE — Little Axe Public Schools, Demo Interior Lab Not Reported, Ward 5

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Construction:

2801 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Emergency Communications Operations Center, $ 13,500,000, Ward 6

Interior Finish:

3321 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Classen Landing LLC, Noir Nail Studio, $40,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

318 E. Comanche St. — City of Norman, City of Norman Transit Center, $956,049, Ward 4

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

•ª Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $1,279,880. The average reported value was $255,976, one of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and three to the city’s Visitability Program.

• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported valuation of $898,036, two of which were storm shelters.

• Five applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $2,270,843. The average reported value was $454,169.

• Seven applications for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported valuation of $204,252. One of the applications was a storm shelter.

• One demolition application was submitted for 804 Wylie Rd.

