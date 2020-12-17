Design Squad building creativity at home
The Pioneer Library System is building creativity while teaching skills with its four-part Design Squad series, planned during January. The program will take place at 4 p.m. each Tuesday virtually during the month.
The program is geared to students in grades 3 through 6, who can start their new year learning how to design multiple activities and build engineering skills through projects they can do from home.
Each week brings a different activity. The schedule eatures:
- Jan. 5 — Marble Run
- Jan. 12 — Tree House
- Jan. 19 — Waterslide
- Jan. 26 — Mandala
Signup in advance is required through the PLS website. Participants will need a valid email address so they can be contacted with the program link.
Libraries closed for upcoming holidays
The Pioneer Library System’s libraries and offices will be closed on several upcoming holiday dates.
Physical libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday, as well as Jan. 1, for the Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays.
Online and virtual services offered by the library can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the Pioneer Library System Connect App and pioneerlibrarysystem.org.
— Submitted Content
