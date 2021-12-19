The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Dec. 2-8.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
705 N. Porter Ave. — Inspire Brands, Sonic Drive-In, $700,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
1910 Research Park Blvd. — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Research Park Shell Building No. 3, $735,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
109 W. Acres St. — City of Norman, Bus Shelter, $10,000, Ward 4
3603 Classen Blvd. — Heritage Fine Homes, Club Car Wash, $2,000,000, Ward 5
3451 12th Ave. NE — Storage Oklahoma LLC, Storage Oklahoma Buildings 18-22, $796,488 (combined), Ward 6
Interior Finish:
5744 Huettner Ct. — 100 H Industrial LLC, MacBax Land, $80,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3198 S. Berry Rd. — American Tower Corporation, T-Mobile Antenna Replacement, $35,000, Ward 2
3099 E. Imhoff Rd. — American Tower Corporation, T-Mobile Antenna Replacement, $35,000, Ward 5
5744 Huettner Ct. — 130 H Industrial LLC, White Box, $60,000, Ward 8
5744 Huettner Ct. — 110 H Industrial LLC, White Box, $85,000, Ward 8
2596 W. Tecumseh Rd. — 116 Shops at Tecumseh LLC, OK Organic Health, $30,000, Ward 8
212 N. Crawford Ave. — Crawford Investment Group LLC, Prime Architects New Front Awning, $3,000, Ward 4
Parking Lot:
400 24th Ave. NW — Fritzler Properties LLC, Parking Lot Expansion Rose Rock Vet, $90,000, Ward 2
Fire/Damage Repair:
225 Interstate Dr. — Patel, Sareshbhai, Travelodge Fire Repair, $200,000, Ward 2
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
2000 Research Park Blvd. — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Temporary Food Trailer-GoPuff, $20,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2500 W. Rock Creek Rd. — City of Norman, Young Family Athletic Center, $38,000,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
2751 36th Ave. NW — 121 36 North LLC, Stoic Strength & Fitness, $50,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1431 24th Ave. NW — KRG Norman University II LLC, Integris Urgent Care, $610,000, Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3321 W. Tecumseh Rd. — EKP Tecumseh LLC, Temporary Construction
Office-TC Grissom, $3,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single-family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,172,772. The average reported value was $234,554, two (2) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program).
• Twenty-seven permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $1,524,465, six of which were storm shelters.
• One permit for demolition was issued for 501 E. Brooks St.
• Two applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $475,500. The average reported value was $237,750.
• Four applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $39,360, one (1) of which was a storm shelter.
