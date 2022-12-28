Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Krampus, pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, is a little dog who has a perpetual happy tail that affects her whole body. She is great with kids and cats.
She is house trained and keeps a clean kenne. She is easy to walk on a leash and likes to explore. She takes treats gently and loves giving kisses.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age-appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative, and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting the adoption floor. Residents can visit from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 4500 24th Ave. NW in Norman.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Hazelnut, pet ID 24743, is a growing, young female spayed hound mix who is over a year old with tan and white coloring.
She weighs 38 pounds and is a friendly, energetic dog. She gets along great with a calm and playful dogs.
She is available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
— Submitted Content
