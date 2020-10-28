More than 12,000 Norman OG&E customers are still without power Wednesday morning after one of the largest ice storms the power company has ever seen.
Ice storms Monday and Tuesday initially left about 28,500 Norman customers powerless yesterday morning. By Wednesday morning, OG&E had cut that number to 12,400, company spokesperson David Kimmel said at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
With more than 2,000 crew members on the ground, OG&E has restored power to more than 110,000 customers across its system, but still has about 253,000 without power, Kimmel said.
Because of the ongoing rain and inclement weather, OG&E still doesn’t have power restoration time estimates for individuals, Kimmel said. When the weather begins to clear slightly — hopefully by Wednesday evening — the company can begin to assess restoration times, he said.
The power restoration process is “one step forward, two steps back,” said Kimmel, who noted that the company is still having issues with power transmission from its plants.
Kimmel said OG&E is looking through its archives still, but believes this week’s ice storm is one of the biggest in the company's history.
For now, the public should be careful as ice thaws and rain continues, Kimmel said. Individuals should be aware when they go outside, as ice and snapping tree branches can fall from above.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
