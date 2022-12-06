Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Brudda Roller, 6 months old, is spunky and loves to hang out on the couch or play ball or tug-o-war. She likes other dogs and is happiest when she is with a pack.
She loves kids and knows a base set of commands (sit, down, no) and is leash trained.
Hard toys are her favorite, and she is housebroken and crate trained. She also enjoys treats and likes to explore on walks.
All oadoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age-appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention.
All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting the adoption floor.
Residents with dogs can bring them for a meet and great with adoption candidates.
The facility, 4500 24th Ave. NW, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday to meet any of our adoptable friends.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.