Cleveland County is on a two-year timeline to add additional bed and service space to its juvenile detention center.
County officials broke ground Monday on a $12 million, 12,500-square-foot addition to the Alan J. Couch Juvenile Detention Center. The addition will add two beds, American Disabilities Act-compliant rooms and space for education, mental health and substance abuse services to the state-run facility, according to a county news release.
The addition is paid for by revenue from the county’s one-eighth-percent public safety sales tax, the release said.
Built in 1991, the current facility has 26 beds and houses boys and girls ages 11-17 who have drug and behavioral issues. It has not been significantly renovated since it opened, the release states.
County commissioner Darry Stacy said in July 2021 that the building has needed renovations for many years.
The addition will cost about $4 million more than a complete renovation of the facility was estimated to cost in July. County communication manager Joy Hampton said the $8 million figure only accounts for basic construction costs; the remaining $4 million is for other associated costs, including architecture.
Stacy said in the Monday news release that the facility will allow Norman Public Schools teachers, detention officers and judicial services to provide opportunities and solutions for the youth in the center.
“I want to thank our Cleveland County judges who are carrying on the tradition of juvenile justice and for supporting us with this forward-looking vision,” Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland said in the release.
Juvenile detention officials did not immediately respond to request for comment on the addition.