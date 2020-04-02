As Oklahoma works to expand COVID-19 testing statewide, Cleveland County's case total has jumped to 121 confirmed cases.
According to the State Department of Health's Thursday update, there are now 879 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 719 cases Wednesday morning. Cleveland County's case total has nearly doubled since Tuesday.
257 Oklahomans are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 34 Oklahomans have died.
Expert have noted that as long as Oklahoma lacks substantial testing capabilities, state totals are likely far higher than the department of health can confirm. Climbing state totals are likely due to a combination of more cases and more widespread testing, OU Medicine chief of infectious diseases Douglas Drevets said Monday.
While Cleveland County has not reported any new COVID-19 deaths since Monday, the state is now reporting four more deaths statewide since Wednesday. The four new deaths include two Tulsa County men (one between the ages of 36 and 49, and one over 65), a Stephens County man over 65 and a Muskogee County man over 65.
The virus has now been confirmed in 52 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The state announced Wednesday that testing capacities have increased, and that Oklahoma has received the supplies to test over 13,000 people. The state is now asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. Symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt extended his executive order to cover all Oklahoma counties, temporarily closing non-essential businesses throughout the state. The governor also extended his "safer at home" order, asking that vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home until April 30.
While some Oklahoma cities have imposed shelter-in-place or stay at home orders, Oklahoma is now one of 13 states that does not have an official statewide shelter-in-place order that applies to all residents.
“When you look at what I put in place, I think I’m setting the right tone for Oklahoma,” the governor said Wednesday. “This is all about social distancing and taking personal responsibility.”
According an OSDH update early in the week, Oklahoma has received more than half of its order of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
The order includes masks, gloves, gowns and face and eye protection that will go to hospitals with ICUs or with patients who have tested positive or are being tested for COVID-19. The state is also waiting on personal protective equipment orders from private suppliers.
The state already received 10,000 new testing kits last week, allowing Oklahoma to process tests in a shorter timeframe at one of three Oklahoma laboratories rather than relying on a private lab. The state also has started to set up mobile testing clinics.
Oklahoma has partnered with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma LLC to process tests and has authorized labs at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to start testing as soon as they are able.
Norman diagnostic test manufacturer IMMY announced Monday that it has started processing tests after partnering with local educational and health entities.
Oklahoma is already under a few layers of restrictions, some of which Stitt tightened Sunday by amending an executive order.
Oklahoma now requires that anyone traveling from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana or Washington self-quarantine for 14 days. Stitt's order also requires that people delivering items to hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and day cares submit to screenings.
In Norman, non-essential businesses are closed for in-person operations until midnight April 14. Mayor Breea Clark's "stay-at-home" order also means residents should stay at home unless they must complete an essential activity.
Clark also has issued guidelines limiting organized community gatherings in Norman to no more than 10 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to slow COVID-19's spread and reduce the risk of infection for vulnerable groups.
The CDC asks that people keep their distance from large gatherings, keep at least six feet away from others if they have to go out, work on communicating with others virtually or without seeing them in person and stay home if they experience symptoms or feel sick.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoiding touching the face, staying home when possible and avoiding contact with those who are sick.
The OSDH recently launched an "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health also launched a new online tool designed to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
To access the OSDH COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. To access the new INTEGRIS Health online tool, visit integrisok.com.
