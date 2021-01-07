The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional COVID-related death in Norman Thursday as the city's COVID-19 case total grew by 122.
Norman’s cumulative cases reached a grim milestone Thursday, topping 10,000. In total, the city has now reported 10,116 COVID-19 cases and 8,883 recoveries. Thursday's additional death brings Norman's COVID-related death toll to 91.
The Cleveland County Health Department began its first vaccination clinic on Tuesday at Norman’s Sooner Mall. The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible.
The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,781 new cases in the state Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 315,354.
The state reported 39 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,672. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped slightly to 3,488 on Thursday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers released Wednesday evening showed 1,987 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is down just slightly from the record 1,994 hospitalizations reported Tuesday night.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 261 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 20,953. The Health Department has reported 18,120 recoveries in the county.
The state reported two additional deaths in Cleveland County on Thursday, bringing the county's death toll to 170.
Moore reported 54 new cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,485. One of Cleveland County's latest two deaths was in Moore, which has now recorded 28 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The map will be updated Friday morning.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.