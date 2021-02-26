NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death in Norman Friday as Cleveland County's case averages fell for the fourth week straight.
Friday's update brings Norman’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 13,238. The city has recorded 12,655 recoveries and with the latest death, 135 total COVID-19-related deaths.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at 16.71 cases.
Norman Regional Hospital Systems’ latest data update Monday showed a continued downward trend in local COVID hospitalization numbers, which have been steadily decreasing in recent weeks.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 867 new cases statewide Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 423,023.
The state also reported 18 additional deaths Friday, placing the state death toll at 4,320.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell very slightly Friday to 811.14, down from 811.43 Thursday.
Oklahoma’s Thursday executive order report showed a slight increase in statewide hospitalizations, with Oklahoma reporting 526 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The number is up from Wednesday's 491 statewide hospitalizations.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,605.
The health department has reported 27,253 recoveries. The latest Norman death brings the county death toll to 262.
Moore reported eight new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,119. The city has recorded 41 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map. In the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, Cleveland County is at an Orange Level 1 — rather than an Orange Level 2 or higher — for the first time since mid-October.
The latest map shows an average of 20.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 20-25, down from the 29.5 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.